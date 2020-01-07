Shiv Sena MLA tears off list with English names

In what could be termed as intolerance, a Maharashtra MLA, Dilip Lande, tore an official list as the names were written in English instead of Marathi, said an official.

The incident took place when the Shiv Sena MLA from Chandiwali in Mumbai, was attending a meeting in Maharashtra west ward along with a deputy commissioner of BMC and other civic officials.

Andheri-Kurla road widening work was being discussed in the meeting. As a list of shipowner’s on the road was presented to him, he tore it claiming names in it were written in English, said the official.

Lande asked officials why the list was not made in Marathi when there was a rule to use the Marathi language for daily functioning. He threw the torn papers towards officials, he said.