Title of Dhanush-Rajisha Vijayan film announced

‘Pariyerum Perumal’ director Mari Selvaraj’s new film with Dhanush and award winning Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan has started rolling. The title of the film was announced earlier by the producer of the film Kalaippuli S Thanu.

The film has been titled as ‘Karnan’. Veteran actor Lal, Yogi Babu, Azhagar Perumal and Natty aka Natarajan Subramanian are also part of the cast.

‘Karnan’ is said to be based on Manjolai Massacre or Thamirabani massacre of 23 July 1999. 17 labourers, including two women and a two-year-old child, died when they got into the river to escape police lathi charge. .

Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography and Santhosh Narayanan will be composing the music.