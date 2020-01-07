UAE announces five-year tourist visa for all nationalities

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday announced that tourist visas in the UAE will now be issued for five years.Today, we change the system of issuing tourist visas in the country, to make the duration of the tourist visa for five-years, multiple uses, for all nationalities, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

We received more than 21 million tourists annually, and we want to establish the UAE as an international tourist destination, he added.The move comes in a bid to support the UAE’s tourism economy, and affirm the country’s position as a global tourist destination.

During the meeting, the cabinet reviewed last year’s achievements and approved the new tourist visa. Sheikh Mohammed said the visa would be available to all nationalities.Sheikh Mohammed said that the move aimed to establish the UAE as a major global tourism destination and was part of wider plans to prepare the country for the next 50 years of development. At present, he said the UAE welcomes about 21 million visitors each year.

The year 2020 will be different because it is the year of preparation for the next 50, the year in which we design the future of the Emirates, he said on Twitter.