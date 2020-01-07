‘We did not see any ‘tukde tukde’ gang in JNU: External Affairs minister

External Affairs Minister Dr.S.Jaishankar came to defend his alma matter, Jawaharlal Nehru University. The union minister who was former student of JNU claimed that the university is not a home to any ‘tukde tukde’ gang. Jaishankar was a student of JNU in 1970s.

Earlier on Sunday Dr.S.Jaishankar has condemned the planned attack against the students, teachers and office bearers of JNSU.

” Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university”, Dr.S.Jaishankar tweeted.

Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2020

On Monday, the foreign minster said that the university is not a home to ‘tukde tukde’ gang, at least when he was a student.

“I can certainly tell you, when I studied in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), we didn’t see any ‘tukde tukde’ gang there”, the union minister said while releasing a book in New Delhi.

The students and teachers of the university was attacked by a group masked goons on Sunday night. Around 28 students suffered serious injury in the attack. The JNSU accused that ABVP is behind the attack. The attack against students of JNU has ignited nationwide protest by students.