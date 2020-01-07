WhatsApp will not be available on these phones from February due to security reasons: Details inside

The social media giant WhatsApp owned by Facebook will stop working on some smartphones. The social media company has informed that due to security issues it will stop working on some phones from February.

WhatsApp will stop working on millions of older mobile devices globally as the company has withdrawn support for such phones. From February 1, 2020, any iPhone running iOS 8 or older will no longer be supported, along with any Android device running version 2.3.7 or older.

These details were posted on WhatsApp on its blog, as well as its FAQ page. The Facebook-owned company said, “Users of these operating systems are already unable to create new WhatsApp accounts or re-verify existing accounts.

But if the user updates his WhatsApp account he/she will be able to continue to use it, said WhatsApp. Although WhatsApp cites security issues it hopes that by updating cyber attacks can be avoided.

As per a data released by Google around 99.6% users use the new updated version of WhatsApp. Almost all Apple iPhone users use iOS 12 or later versions so this will not affect Indian users.

Facebook bought WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014 and aims to integrate the messaging platform into its other services Messenger and Instagram.