9 easy ways to relieve fatigue from your legs

Fatigue in the legs can be a sign of decreased blood flow to the legs and more commonly causes discomfort in women and the elderly. Of course, rest makes you feel better, but sometimes we need other ways to prevent and treat fatigue in our feet. The blood circulation to legs cuts down if we stand for long hours and using any of these 9 methods will help to jump on our feet , the very next day.

Here are 9 ways to relieve your tired and aching legs

1) Press these two points at the same time for two minutes.

• The first point is in between the first and second bones of the foot

• The second point is in between the fourth and fifth bones. Note the two points below.

Press your fingers on these 2 points for 2 minutes. When doing this, your breathing should be deep and calm.

2) Use the end with rubber of a pencil to stimulate this pressure point to get relief :

There is a point in the center of the heel. Gently press and massage this point with a pencil for 30 seconds to 2 minutes. Don’t exert too much pressure and repeat on the other feet.

3) Sit on Vajrasana or the Attahiyat posture for 5 minutes: This posture helps strengthen the leg muscles and increases the blood flow below the lower abdomen. At the same time, it is an excellent stretching exercise.

This is a movement you can do right after a meal:

• Kneel. The knees should be together and your legs apart. You can put a large cushion behind your back for support if needed.

• Sit on the support. If it is painful for the knee, add more height. Put your hands on your thighs and hold this position for 2-4 minutes.

• Push your feet forward for a few seconds.

• Be careful and make sure you have some support under your hips to minimize the risk.

You should use support under your hips if needed. Do not try if you have an injury of any kind.

4) Prevent foot fatigue by using stocking: Stockings not only prevent foot fatigue but also cure them.

These special socks will create healthy blood flow between your legs and heart. There are also different types of exercise and daily living. If you have any concerns or problems, don’t forget to consult your doctor.

5) Try butterfly stretch : This can help relieve fatigue in the legs, help open the thighs and irritate the digestive tract

• Lie on your back with your legs bent against the wall.

• Clasp the soles of your feet together and gently pull them towards your hips.

Hold for 3 minutes and repeat.

6) Reduce salt intake: Eating too much salt can cause swelling and fatigue and pain in the legs. Scientists recommend to keep it less 2300 mg per day. That is less than a tablespoon.

Try to lower your sodium levels and watch how you feel throughout the month.

7) Get enough iron: One of the causes of restless legs syndrome is iron deficiency. Restless leg syndrome can cause symptoms such as tingling, burning, itching, and severe pain and cramping in the legs. It also leads to fatigue in the legs.

Try to get enough nutrients in your diet and eat iron-rich foods such as spinach, broccoli, beans, brown rice, and dried fruits especially dates.

8) Use pain relievers: If you have pains due to bruising, torsion use plasters with medicated glues.

They can work for up to 6 hours and help relieve foot and heel pain.

9) Use percussion massage for legs: Foot massage can be very helpful and one of the great benefits is that you can do it yourself. If you use light pressure, it can be more relaxing. Applying pressure can reduce muscle pain

• Slowly tap the leg muscles. You can use the little finger of your hand. Do this lightly as if chopping your legs

• Repeat this upward movement. Focus on areas where you feel pain.

• Repeat the movements around the foot.