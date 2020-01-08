Actress Juhi Chawla extends support to CAA

Bollywood stars Juhi Chawla and Dalip Tahil attented an event organised by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. The two spoke in favour of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill. The videos going viral on the internet show Juhi asking the crowds if anybody among them had never taken a holiday in five years. The crowd took her hint and began chanting, ‘Modi, Modi’, in refence to the PM’s claims that he takes no holiday.

During the interaction with press, Juhi was asked about the recent slew of protests against an alleged attack on JNU students. To this, she replied, ”Can we stop reacting and start responding. We should understand the thing first and then speak about it.”

Tahil in a separate interview implied that the incident at JNU was ‘scripted’ and wondered why the same university is at the centre of such controversies time and again.