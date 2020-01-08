An old video of Deepika Padukone is going viral after her visit to JNU: Watch Video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has ignited controversy. The actress who was busy in promoting her film ‘Chhapaak’ has attended a protest meeting by the students of JNU. The actress did not speak a word there but her mere presence was enough to highlight the meeting.

A hashtag campaign to boycott her films has been started by some right-wing groups.The social media is witnessing a flood of troll mocking Deepika. Also many prominent personalities including Bollywood celebrities has come forward supporting Deepika for her action.

Now an old video of an interview given by Deepika is becoming viral on social media.

The video clip is taken from an interview given in 2011 to DD News show named ‘Ek Mulaqat’. In the show the actress is heard praising Rahul Gandhi. The actress can be heard saying that she is impressed with Rahul Gandhi and wants Rahul Gandhi to be the Prime Minister of India.

Hopefully Rahul Gandhi will become prime minister of India one Day: @deepikapadukone [2011] Oh Well! ??? pic.twitter.com/ZHFOzHA6DK — BALA (@erbmjha) January 7, 2020

The netizens has come with new trolls against Deepika after the video.