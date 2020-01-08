Bigg Boss : Actor Sidharth slammed for violent behaviour towards actresss,video goes viral ; Watch Here

TV actor Sidharth Shukla on Tuesday found himself embroiled in a controversy after a video clip surfaced on social media that purportedly showed him behaving violently towards co-contestant Shehnaz Gill on the reality show “Bigg Boss”.

The clip that went viral on Twitter showed Sidharth pinning down Shehnaz on the ground in the garden area and holding her hands with force. He asked her to behave properly with him, all the while Shehnaaz is seen crying inconsolably and requesting him to release her.

In another clip show, the “Balika Vadhu” actor is seen slapping her.Since the beginning of the 13th season of “Bigg Boss”, hosted by Salman Khan, Sidharth has been in news for his loud behaviour, abusing and picking up fights with co-contestants.

The show is aired on Colors Channel. When contacted the channel officials, they refused to comment on it.The video has irked many social media users, including a politician, who have demanded a stringent action against Sidharth.

Sharing the clip, Congress leader Salman Nizami wrote, “This is not entertainment- it’s clear violence, harassment & torture of a helpless woman on LIVE TV show. This artist should be punished for such act. @BeingSalmanKhan you must not endorse such treatment to a woman! #BiggBoss13.”

Actor Shruti Seth also condemned Sidharth behaviour and tweeted, “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV.”