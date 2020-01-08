Chhapaak : Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s wikipedia page vandalised, culprit name changed

Chhapaak – a movie based on the real-life story of an acid attack. Ahead of release of the film, some elements are vandalising Laxmi Agarwal’s Wikipedia page and changing the name of the culprit from Naeem Khan to ‘Rajesh’.

The movie ‘Chhapaak’ is based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal. In 2005, Lakshmi Agarwal, then a 15-year-old student in Delhi, was travelling to a bookstore in Khan Market when a 32-year-old Naeem Khan attacked her with acid.

However, some miscreants have now vandalised Agarwal’s Wikipedia page and changed hte name of the culprit from Naeem to ‘Rajesh’.According to the IndianKanoon, the person who had attacked Laxmi Agarwal in 2005 can be identified as Naeem Khan and not Rajesh.