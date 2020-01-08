China-Pakistan gets more closer with Free Trade Agreement’s second phase

The 2nd phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement(FTA) came into effect early this month providing zero duty facility to over a thousand Pakistani products. Large Chinese investments will flow into Pakistan under the CPEC.

A Protocol on the Phase-II of the CPFTA has been signed by Pakistan and China during the visit of the Pak PM Imran Khan to Beijing on 28th April 2019. In pursuance of Article 79(2), the Amending Protocol will form an integral part of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement.