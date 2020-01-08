‘Chowkidar goon Hai’: Actor Siddharth hits out at BJP on JNU attack

South Indian actor Siddharth came down heavily on BJP and union government over the attack against the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru university. The actor took his micro blogging website to criticize BJP.

“Chowkidar goon Hai. #JNUTerrorAttack”, Siddharth tweeted.

” Is there an actual Police force in Delhi? Why haven’t they arrested this young lady? She is on camera showing her middle finger to the country. No police, no CBI, no courts. All the attackers are protected. Koi Hai? #JNUATTACK”, the actor again tweeted.

“And now #ShutDownJNU is trending. The cowards who attacked #JNU wore masks. The ones who push trends to shut down universities don’t. You can see them clearly for who they are”, the twitter message says.

“#Fascists will try to delegitimize universities. They will create violence and spread lawlessness. They will then call for the shut down of centers of learning till they can take them over. They fear opinions and intellects. This is how the #Nazis did it too. Wake up! #JNUattack”, the actor wrote in Twitter.

Siddharth is known to be an ardent critic of BJP and union government. He has earlier also came forward with severe criticism against BJP and Narendra Modi led union government. He has earlier claimed he did not want to be silent and not want to get films if he keeps silent over social issues.