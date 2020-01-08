“Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi bringing goons in UP from other states”,says BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has accused Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of ‘funding’ violence in Uttar Pradesh and bringing goons from other states to foment trouble.

Addressing a public meeting in Bareilly, Singh said there was peace in UP for the last three years.“I want to ask why Priyanka wants to cause riots here? Why doesn’t she do it in MP and Rajasthan? She is funding violence and bringing goons from other states and making them pelt stones to disrupt peace,” the BJP leader alleged.

Speaking on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he said that neither Nehru nor Manmohan Singh could do this work while minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh suffered and faced persecution.Praising PM Narendra Modi, the UP BJP president said people were forced to live a miserable life but for the first time a political leader took this revolutionary decision and ensured that CAA came into existence.