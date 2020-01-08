Deepika Padukone at JNU: Solidarity With Students or Promotion of Chhapaak?

Bollywood Actress Deepika Padukone had visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi to express solidarity with those who were protesting against the violence that was unleashed by masked miscreants on students and professors late on January 5. While social media has largely hailed the actress’ move as exemplary, doubts have been raised from corners if Deepika was indeed doing an intelligent promotion of her upcoming movie Chhapaak, in which she plays the role of an acid attack victim.

Deepika had met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who has been reportedly named in an FIR for vandalism by JNU administration. Soon after her visit, social media went abuzz with praises for her move and what caught the eye of many was that Deepika’s pictures from JNU were shared broadly by PR firm ‘SpicePR’. It is a well-known fact that Deepika is a client of Spice PR.

Soon Leftists rushed to offer support to Deepika and the names include people like Kanhaiya Kumar as well. Check out some of these tweets.

More power to you @deepikapadukone and thank you for your solidarity and support. You might be abused or trolled today, but history will remember you for your courage and standing by the idea of India. pic.twitter.com/q9WkXODchL — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) January 7, 2020

Woman of steel! #ISupportDeepika Reel Life Real Life pic.twitter.com/roH8HAEvcl — Rofl Republic ?? (@i_theindian) January 7, 2020

It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up against the fascist & authoritarian government.

Bravo @deepikapadukone ??#ISupportDeepika

Reel Life Real Life pic.twitter.com/HpFDiR768r — Mumin (@ImMumin) January 7, 2020

Eventually, Deepika drew praise from Pakistan as Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of Pakistan Army extended his support for Deepika. He said the actress has proved herself to be brave and earned respect. But for reasons unknown, Ghafoor deleted the tweet. It is possible that the PR firm realised support from Pakistan is not going to do any good for the film.

While it cannot be said for sure if her move was a PR stunt or not, one cannot miss the fact that most people who shared her tweet has added pictures from her upcoming movie. Given the different techniques used by PR firm these days, no possibility can be discarded.