“Dubai absolutely safe to visit” ; Government issues statement

Dubai government on Wednesday issued a statement, rubbishing the rumours floating on certain sections of international media that Dubai was not a safe place to visit following purported threats from an Iranian official.

The Dubai Media Office said that these are only rumours and not based on any official source from any Iranian institution or official.

It also warned media organisations to not publish such rumours, and urged them to publish only accurate news.

“Dubai Media Office confirms that the rumors being circulated regarding security threats targeting Dubai are fake and haven’t been issued from any official source in the Iranian government. We urge everyone to refrain from circulating fake news and spreading rumors,” a statement said.