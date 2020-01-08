Earthquake hits area near nuclear power plant

A earthquake of magnitude 4.5 has struck near the Bushehr Nuclear plant in Iran. As per the United States Geological Survey the earthquake struck 10 km Southeast of Borazjan in Iran.

Mo casualty or damage was not reported till from the area. The latest earthquake comes exactly after a fortnight after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the same area. The earlier earthquake has caused no damage or causality.

Bushehr Nuclear plant was commissioned in 2013 with the help of Russia and it produces 1000 megawatts.