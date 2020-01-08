“Give Delhi police to us for two days they will work wonders”, challenges Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi police has been facing severe criticism over the incidents of violence in Jamia and JNU. But now the Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal has said there is no meaning in balming the Deli police as they are given orders from the top.

He said that Delhi police is very efficient and capable but they are controlled the top leadership. He also challenged the union government that if the control of Delhi police is given to the Delhi government for two days then they will work wonders.

” The Delhi police are given orders from above, ‘Just keep standing, don’t take action. You give a free hand to the Delhi police, they will start performing well”, said Arvind Kejriwal.

“I don’t blame Delhi Police. They are very capable. They get orders from above to not move. Let them work freely. Staff under an honest government will work wonders”, said Delhi CM.