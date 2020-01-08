‘How dare she stop a nationalist iron rod with her head”: Javed Akhtar mocks Delhi police over its FIR on JNU attack

Noted lyricist and Bollywood personality Javed Akhtar has mocked the Delhi police over the FIR filed against Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNSU) leader Aishe Ghosh and the attack against students and teachers.

The noted poet said the FIR against JNSU leader can be justifiable as how dares she stop a nationalist iron rod with her head.

“The FIR against the president of JNUSU is totally understandable . How dare she stop a nationalist , desh Premi iron rod with her head . These anti nationals don’t even let our poor goons swing a lathi properly . They always put their bodies there . I know they love to get hurt”, Javed Akhtar tweeted .