INS Vikrant , India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier would be commisioned by early 2021

The INS Vikrant, Indias first indigenously built aircraft is on its final stage of construction at Cochin Shipyard Ltd. The final stage is equipping the massive vessel with all machinery and instruments. Sources say the pride of the Indian Navy will ride the waves and would be commissioned soon by the beginning of 2021.

After the INS Vikrant gets stacked with machinery and equipment it will go through various sea trials and harbor acceptance before the commissioning. Aviation trials would also take a year or so after that, they said. Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 3 had said that Vikrant will be fully operational by 2022 and it will have a fleet of MiG-29K aircraft.

The ship is built with 3 types of 26,000 tonnes of special steel from steel plants in Bhilai , Chhattisgarh and Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha.