Over 80 US soldiers killed in Iranian retaliatory strike

Iranian Revolutionary Guards are once again on the battlefield after the Iran-Iraq war. Not less than 15 missiles were fired at the Ain-al-Assad airbase in Iraq killing over 80 US soldiers.

Ain-al-Assad was a strategically important airbase for the US as most of its drone pilots were stationed at this base controlling operations. The drone attack that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was also monitored from this base.“Despite the fact that Americans had been on high alert, their air defense was unable to respond. As many as 104 critical U.S.-held points in the region have been targeted, which would be attacked upon the U.S.’s first mistake,” the IRG source added.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps targeted the U.S. airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after launching a wave of attacks in early hours of Wednesday to retaliate the U.S. assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander, Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.