Iranian Maj.Gen.Bagheri : “Any new US evil will have a harsher and decisive response”

Jan 8, 2020, 01:44 pm IST
In the first step of hard revenge on the US over the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fired 15 ballistic missiles at Al-Asad base in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday, killing 80 US troops.

In a subtle tone of warning, Major General Bagheri said last night’s operations were only a part of Iran’s capabilities in responding to the US regime’s mischief.“It is time that the wicked US leaders understand the capabilities of the Islamic Republic and adopt a wise policy and pull their troops out of the region as soon as possible ”, he said.

Maj.Gen. Bagheri
