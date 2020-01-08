Krishna Jackie Shroff’s stunning vacation pics with boyfriend Eban Hyams : See Pics

Krishna Jackie Shroff is currently enjoying a romantic vacation with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. She recently shared adorable pictures on social media making her fans go awe.Krishna Jackie Shroff captioned this image, ‘Always making me laugh. Grateful to have met my best friend, twin soul, and love this year. @ebanhyams’Krishna Jackie Shroff is taking the Internet by storm with her breathtakingly hot pictures…

Krishna Jackie Shroff is as hot as the Sun and her pictures are proof of that. She may not have any plans to enter Bollywood but the diva has everything that a Bollywood actor needs to have.Krishna Jackie Shroff loves tattoos, it seems. She can be seen in the picture showing affection to her partner. Both of them have tattoos all over their bodies.