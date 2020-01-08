Lush green Australian oasis of Mogo no more, Wild fires engulf Mogo

The lush green lawns in Mogo, a former gold mine in southeastern Australia is no more. Bubbly natural springs flowed watering this beautiful oasis which was not affected by any disasters till now.

But the residents of Mogo are now starting to face a new reality. They never thought the flames of Australian great wildfire could ever reach them. But four days earlier a fiery storm swept across the oasis drying it up in no time. More than half of the oasis is now charred with nothing to support life.

The evacuated residents and the humanity itself are now confused, even a water hole can’t survive a wildfire. “If fire can engulf a swampy garden spot, is any safe place left out”? they ask.