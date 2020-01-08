Malaysia Masters Tournament: P.V.Sindhu, Saina enter second round

In badminton, India’s ace shuttle badminton players P.V.Sindhu and Saina nehwal has entered the second round of the Malaysia Masters badminton Tournament. Meanwhile other Indian shuttlers B.Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth has crashed out in the first round.

Sindhu defeated Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia by 21-15,21-13 in just 35 minutes. Saina Nehwal beat Lianne Tan of Belgium by 21-15,21-17 in just 36 minutes.

Sai Praneeth lost to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke by 11-21,15-21 and his compatriot Kidambi Srikanth was defeated by Chou Tien Chen of Taipei by 17-21,5-21.