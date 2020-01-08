Man arrested for issuing death threats to PM Modi, Amit Shah

A Karnataka man has been arrested on charges of issuing death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, police sources said on Tuesday.The accused has been identified as Anwar, a resident of Peruvai in Dakshina Kannada district, employed in a foreign country, according to the sources.

PTI reported he has been posting messages online against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), police said.

He was allegedly spreading audio messages which had gone viral on WhatsApp groups provoking people to indulge in communal violence.A complaint was registered in this regard at the Vittal Police Station by a man named Yathish, sources said. As per the complaint, in his messages, Anwar allegedly threatened to kill PM Modi and Amit Shah if Muslims were affected by the CAA and NRC.