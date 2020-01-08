MOU signed between India and UK for energy self sufficiency in Indian Railways.

The Union cabinet has given its approval Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the UK’s Department for International Development for enabling energy self sufficiency in Indian Railways.

An official released said that under the MOU signed by the Railway Ministry with Dfld, the parties agreed on the scope of activities to be undertaken as a part of the endeavor for enabling energy efficiency and energy self sufficiency for the Indian Railways.

The parties agreed on focusing more on solar and wind energy sector. Whereas, energy efficiency practices, fuel efficiency, development of electrical vehicle charging infrastructure, and battery operating shunting locomotives.