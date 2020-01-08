“Narendra Modi is a decisive administrator who has courage to take tough decisions’ says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a decisive administrator and has courage to take tough decisions. Prime Minister takes decisions not based on public perception or to please them But takes decisions for the good of people. Amit Shah said this at the launch of a book on Narendra Modi.

“Narendra Modi has the courage to take tough decisions. It was Narendra Modi who ended three ulcers of appeasement, dynasty and casteism”, said Amit Shah.

The Union Home Minister also credited Prime Minister of shaping the foreign policy and security policy of the NDA government.