New UAE Nation Brand Logo for the next 50 years launched

The Nation Brand Logo of UAE for the next 50 years has been unveiled. The logo was unveiled on Wednesday. A voting was conducted to select the Nation Brand. More than 10 million across the world has voted to select the UAE Nation Brand Logo.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced the winner of the UAE Nation Brand Logo competition.

Three logos were shortlisted for the voting phase. And they were ‘The Emirates’ in Calligraphy, ‘The palm’ and ‘7 Lines’.

The logo selected was ‘7 Lines’. The Seven Lines logo was officially launched as the UAE Nation Brand by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown prince of Abu Dhabi and on Wednesday.

All the sectors and institutions will start using the new logo to convey the Emirates story to the world.