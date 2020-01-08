Police recovered bombs from railway track

Police has recovered crude bombs near a railway station in West Bengal. The police has recovered four crude bombs near the Hridayapur railway station in the North 24 Parganas district. The bombs were seen in the railway track.
Meanwhile the workers of central trade unions blocked trains in the state in various places as part of the general strike. Ten central trade unions has called for a nationwide general strike against the anti-workers policy of union government.
West Bengal: Four crude bombs recovered by Police from railway track near Hridaypur station in North 24 Parganas. pic.twitter.com/TUT0dXiV62
— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020
