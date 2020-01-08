Rahul Gandhi comes in support of trade unions

Rahul Gandhi hailed the trade unions “Bharat Bandh” call and said that the “anti people” and “anti labour” policies have created “catastrophic” unemployment.

“Modi-Shah Govt’s anti- people, anti- labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment and are weakening our PSU’s to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends. Today over 25 crore workers have called for 2020 Bharat Bandh 2020 protest. I salute them,” Gandhi tweeted.

Bus and train services in the various parts of the country including Odisha and West Bengal have been affected. The ten Central Unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given a call for the strike with a 12 point charter demand. However, BJP’s affiliated Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh is not taking part in the strike.