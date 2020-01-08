Ram temple to be constructed soon, says Mahant Nriitya Gopal Das

Head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, Mahanr Nritya Gopal Das, said here on Wednesday that the announcement for the trust that is required to construct the temple will be constituted any day after January 16.

“After January 16, the announcement regarding the trust can be made any day,” Mahant Gopal Das said.

“Without trust no work can happen. We saints, especially from Ayodhya, want Ram temple to be made as early as possible,” he added.

Stating that the trust will be made before Ram Navami, he said that the construction should start on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The Supreme Court gave verdict on the decades old Ayodhya title dispute case on November last year.