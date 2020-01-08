Royal Enfield launches Classic 350 BS6 in India : Price and Features

Royal Enfield officially announced the launch of the BS6 version of the Classic 350 motorcycle in the country. Launched at Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the Classic 350 motorcycle is RE’s maiden bike to switch onto BS6 emission norms. It is important to note that the BS6 version of Classic 350 is around Rs 11,000 costlier than the BS4 version of Classic 350 (ABS-equipped).

Royal Enfield Classic 350 dual-channel ABS version comes in two engine options – Stealth Black and Chrome Black. The BS6 avatar of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets electronic fuel injection making the engine more refined than the predecessor. Additionally, the company also claims that the unit has been tuned to provide more power delivery too. Moreover, the company will be migrating its entire portfolio with BS6 emission norms by March 31, 2020.

The BS4 version of Classic 350 is powered by a 346 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, twin-spark, air-cooled engine. The unit is tuned to produce 19.8 bhp of maximum power with 28 Nm of peak torque that is clubbed with a 5-speed gearbox.