Shooting of Hungama 2 begins

The shooting of Bollywood movie Hungama 2 has begun. Shilpa Shetty Kundra is to play a major role. She has kick started the shooting of the movie and has shared a poster among her fans on social media.

On Instagram she captioned it as ,”New beginnings: Hungama 2| Day 1. Thrilled to be working with one of my favorite director Priyadarshan sir for the first time, while going back to where it began.”





The “Dhadkan” actor posted a video in which she looked visible excited as she enters the venus studio for the shoot.

Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezan Jafferey and South India actor Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. The cinema will be out on theaters by August 14, 2020.