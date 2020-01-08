Shooting of Hungama 2 begins

The shooting of Bollywood movie Hungama 2 has begun. Shilpa Shetty Kundra is to play a major role. She has kick started the shooting of the movie and has shared a poster among her fans on social media.
On Instagram she captioned it as ,”New beginnings: Hungama 2| Day 1. Thrilled to be working with one of my favorite director Priyadarshan sir for the first time, while going back to where it began.”
New beginnings: Hungama 2 | Day 1??? Happy, nervous, excited, anxious, humbled, and blessed – feeling a gamut of emotions right now! Need your love and support as I start this new journey today???? ~ With gratitude, SSK #newyear #newbeginnings #newmovie #excited #blessed #lookingforward #backtowork #love #gratitude
The “Dhadkan” actor posted a video in which she looked visible excited as she enters the venus studio for the shoot.
Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezan Jafferey and South India actor Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. The cinema will be out on theaters by August 14, 2020.
