Trailer of Mysskin’s ‘Psycho’ released: Watch it

Jan 8, 2020, 06:55 pm IST
The trailer of Tamil film  titled ‘Psycho’  directed by  Mysskin has been released. The film is supposed to be dark thriller.

Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the lead role in the film. He essays the role of a blind musician in it.  Nithya Menen, Aditi Rao Hydari, Singampuli, director Ram Renuka Chauhan and Shaji Chen also plays crucial roles in the film.

Tanveer Mir is cranking the camera and  Ilayarajaa composes the music  . A couple of songs from the film had released earlier . The track ‘Unna Nenach’ sung by Sid Sriram is already a big hit.

Arun Mozhi Manickam is producing the film under the banner of Double Meaning Production.

