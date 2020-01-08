Twitter trends with boycott chhapaak, unsurprisingly.

In a time where the protests have reached the roads with regard to the anti CAA movement, Bollywood did not shy away from expressing its opinion on the same. With the biggest star, Deepika Padukone, taking part in the protest against the violence on JNU students, unsurprisingly twitter has been trending with #boycottchhapaak. It has been even alleged that the solidarity expressed is a mere publicity stunt for her upcoming movie Chhapaak in which she plays the role of Lakshmi Aggarwal, an acid attack victim and a social activist.

However, the students of JNU showered her with praise and called her courageous. She has spoken to PTI stating that she feels proud about the fact that people are coming out.

“I feel proud about it that people are coming out- be it on the streets or wherever they are- they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. if we want to see change in life and society, it is important that a point of view to be put forward.

Twitter has also appreciated her move and compared her with the Khans who have not spoken about the campus violence and anti CAA protests.

Here are some of tweets:

#DeepikaPadukone is so tall that Bhakt trolls ka comments don’t reach her only — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) January 8, 2020