Union minister Javedkar on Deepika’s JNU visit,” No objection”

As the right-wing organizations call to boycott Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’, irked by her open support to JNU students, union minister Prakash Javedkar response caught media attention.

He said all have the right to express their opinion,even a commoner can have his views expressed and there should not be any objection to it.”Why only artistes, any common man can go anywhere to express his opinion, there cannot be any objection,” Javadekar said when asked about Padukone attending a protest in JNU.

When asked about his response on right-wing organizations like RSS and BJP affiliates Javedkar said he is not aware of the remarks.He added that he is responding as a minister and regular BJP spokesperson.