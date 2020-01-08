‘Using religion for discrimination is not acceptable, CAA is unconstitutional’: Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen

Internationally renowned economist and Nobel prize winner in Economics, Amartya Sen has severely criticized the Citizenship Amendment Act. Sen said that discriminating people in the name of religion is unacceptable. He also said that the CAA is unconstitutional. He said this at an event organized by Infosys in Bangalore.

The Nobel laureate also said that he was appalled by the attack against students and teachers of JNU.

” Using religion for the purpose of discrimination is not acceptable in the eyes of Constitution. If citizenship should be granted, it should be on a fair and equitable basis, not on the basis of communal discrimination against one religion and in favour of others” said Sen.

” The CAA law that has been passed in my judgement should be turned down by the Supreme Court on the grounds of it being unconstitutional because you cannot have certain types of fundamental human rights linking citizenship with religious differences”, added the Nobel prize winner.