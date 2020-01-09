Kerala Police is now following the trail of a black car with registration number TN 57 AW 1599. Extremists including Thowfeek and Abdul Shameem shot dead Assistant Sub Inspector, Wilson at Kalayikkavila check post to gain entry into the state, on Wednesday. At around 10 PM at the check post while ASI Wilson was doing the usual stop check the assailants inside a black Scorpio fired four rounds on him and eloped. Wilson was declared dead though he was rushed to the hospital.

Police had confirmed terrorist links to the youths in the car. Tamilnadu DGP Sylendra Babu is now in Trivandrum to meet Kerala DGP Lokanath Behra for evaluating the situation. Police had requested to pass information of any kind to the WhatsApp number:9497980953.