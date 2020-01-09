Again in line of struggle: 101 year old freedom fighter new face of hope for’Azadi’ protestors in Bengaluru

HS Doreswamy, a 101-year-old Quit India freedom fighter is once again in the front line of the struggle for unity and well being of the nation. This centenarian is now the new face of hope for the anti-government protestors in Bengaluru. He quietly had joined with protestors at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park in the wake of the JNU attack on Sunday evening. He broke his fast yesterday, drinking coconut water

The nation which is now on a critical phase as indicated by CJI Bobde has never seen a mass movement after Independence against an act which is passed by the Parliament and signed by the honorable President of India. All sections of society across various professions had stood the line of protests and the bulging intolerance spreading in several states. Not just students but other protesters in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Assam faced the brunt of police lathis and over 20 have died in UP so far due to clashes.

“Great scenes here at the Freedom Park Bengaluru,” a protestor Ahmed wrote. “HS Doreswamy a 101-year-old freedom fighter just broke the fast at Satyagraha with others. From “Bharath chodo” to “Bharath jodo”, this man has come a very long way ”