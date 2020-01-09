Ahead of Delhi elections, BJP starts off with bike rally

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari flagged off a mega bike rally from the party office on Thursday against the violence in JNU and “misuse” of youth by opposition political parties to push their agenda.

The bike rally was scheduled to pass through Mandi House, Kashmiri Gate and Britannia Chowk. But it was diverted to bypass Mandi House owing to a march by students and teachers in the area, said Delhi BJP media relations head Neelkant Bakshi.

BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi will take part in different legs of the rally.

Announcing the rally on Tuesday, Tiwari had said the rally would be against the “misuse” of youth by opposition parties for their political benefits.