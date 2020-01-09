‘Applications are invited to ‘Lie Factory’ launched by ‘Making In India’: Swami Sandeepananda Giri’ comes with new troll

Swami Sandeepananda Giri, the Hindu Seer from Kerala is an ardent critic of right-wing groups in the country. He is considered to be a left sympathizer. he always express his opinions on various social and political issues on social media. He even did not hesitate to share trolls on various social issues on social media.

Swami has recently expressed his opinion on the attack against the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University by masked goons. He in a series of posts shared on Facebook has expressed his opinion.

His recent Facebook post claims that RSS-BJP workers spread lies and fake news.

” Applications are invited to the ‘Lie Factory’ launched by Making in India’ The minimum essential qualification of the applicants is the inability to differentiate ‘sand and cow dung”, reads Swami’s recent Facebook post.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri is known to be a staunch critic of RSS and BJP. The Hindu Seer has many times ignited controversy over his trolls and opinions against the union government and BJP.