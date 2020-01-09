BJP holding pre-budget consulations,PM Modi seeks out public suggestion on new Budget

Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is holding a pre-budget meeting to gather suggestions and opinions before the framing of Budget 2020.BJP national office bearers, spokespersons, Akhila Morcha members, and think-tanks were summoned at BJP HQ in New Delhi.

Yesterday PM Modi had invited suggestions from the public to help the struggling economy which is now at a 3-decade low growth rate of 5 %. Last year’s projection by the NDA government of growth of 7 percent was reassessed following the world bank and IMF intervened to point the growth rate is inflated.