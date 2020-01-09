BoycottChapak , BJP’s IT wing trolled for hilarious blunder

Actor Deepika Padukone, who extended her solidarity with JNU students by visiting their camp on Tuesday invited the wrath of right-wing organizations. Soon afterward her visit microblogging platform twitter trended with #Boycottchapak, Deepika’s upcoming release. Many BJP leaders were also involved in supporting the trend and asked to boycott Chhapaak, the real-life story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

A screenshot, clarifying the success of the movie boycott was posted by right-wing activists which shows mass cancellation of pre-booked tickets for the movie. But soon social media was filled with smileys and trolls pointing out the hilarious blunder- all the screenshots were of the same series of seats, A-8,9 and 10 of Akota Cinema at Vadodara. Exposing the propaganda some trolls taunt the party’s IT wing to be more careful next time.

Deepika Padukone’s follower base has increased considerably after the declaration of Boycott movement