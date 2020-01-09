CJI SA Bobde:India going through ‘critical’ times,Will hear CAA petitions after violence stops

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said on Thursday that India is now in a testing phase and the main aim of every Indian should be to restore peace in the country. “The nation is going through critical times…the attempt must be to bring peace…these petitions don’t help the cause,” said the bench, referring to petitions filed to declare CAA constitutional.

He observed the turmoil in the nation is wide and deep and said a petition to declare an act passed by the Parliament is abiding by the constitution might be the first in history. The observation was made by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde when a petition seeking to declare the controversial legislation as constitutional was mentioned before a bench headed by him by advocate Vineet Dhanda.

He also referred to counter petitions seeking to declare the act unconstitutional as it violates the secular character of the Indian constitution by linking citizenship with religious identity.CJI Bobde assured the apex court will hear the petitions after the violence and turbidity clears from India.

The CJI had made a similar stance- “that the court would only intervene once violent protests stop” – had been made by the CJI last month too when the court was urged to take suo motu cognizance of the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University against students.