Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the Forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has appreciated against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market the experts the upward rally of Indian rupee has supported by the positive opening of Indian equity markets and easing tension between US and Iran.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.44 and then advanced to 71.48 against the US dollar registering a gain of 22 paise.

The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.70 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has down by 0.03% to 97.27