Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested from Patna

Mumbai Police anti-extortion cell arrested Fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna on Thursday. Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was on the run for the last 20 years.

Ejaz Lakdawala, who has 27 cases registered against him, has been remanded to police custody till January 21.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai crime branch had arrested his daughter, Sonia Lakdawala, in the second case of extortion on Wednesday.

According to AEC officials, she was involved in threatening and demanding extortion from a Bandra based realtor on the behest of her father Ejaz Lakdawala.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Santosh Rastogi on arrest of gangster Ejaz Lakadwala said, “His daughter was in our custody. She gave a lot of information to us. Our sources also told us about his arrival in Patna, he was arrested in Jattanpur police station limits”.