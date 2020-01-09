“ I am from the tukde tukde gang. But we are not breaking the country. We will break BJP”: CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar hits out at BJP

CPI leader and former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union ( JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar said that those protesting against the brutal attack on students and teachers of JNU were not breaking the country. But he claimed that they will break BJP. Kanhaiya Kumar said this while addressing the gathering of students outside the Human Resource Ministry.

“They call us members of the tukde tukde gang. I am standing here on the road, without covering my face, and admitting that yes I am from the tukde tukde gang. But we are not breaking the country. We will break BJP”, said Kanhaiya Kumar.

“We have talked about what happened in JNU, but we also need to understand why one university is being defamed time and again. Why those standing with them too are branded as anti-national. Deepika Padukone came to JNU. She did not say anything or name either the Prime Minister or the Home Minister. She just met injured students and left. Immediately, supporters of the BJP launched a drive to boycott her movie. If she did not name any party or ideology, why wouldn’t you watch her film?”, asked the young leader.

“This means that they accept government supporters were behind the violence unleashed in JNU. The VC said great personalities should meet those students who are not being able to study. Somebody needs to remind him that this is his job. He has to talk to students and teachers. Deepika is not JNU’s Vice Chancellor,” added Kanhaiya Kumar.