Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M.Jagadesh Kumar makes shocking revelation: Details inside

The Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, M.Jagadesh Kumar has made some shocking revelations. In an interview given to Zee News the JNU Vc said that some teachers in the university are inciting the students against them.

” Here are some teachers who work to incite the students against me. You can identify them on social media”, he said in the interview.

He made it clear that the JNU administration has not given any proposal to the Ministry of Human Resource Development about closing down or shifting the university. He also urged all students of the university to concentrate on studies and not get caught by ‘few selected students’.

” The incident on Sunday was unfortunate. Everything will become clear in the police investigation. The current situation is normal in JNU”, said Kumar.

” JNU will not stop but will run and in the next five years JNU will have a different identity on the international level”, said he.