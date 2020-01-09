Kangana praises Deepika and Meghna Gulzar for making Chhapaak

Kangana on Wednesday applauded Deepika Padukone and director Meghna Gulzar for making the movie Chhapaak, which is a movie based on acid attack victim.

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana’s sister has appreciated the movie via twitter.

“I saw the trailer of the film Chhapak and instantly I was reminded of acid attack on my sister Rangoli. Today, me and my family thank Meghna and Deepika for making a film om this issue. This will give courage to those people who gave up on their lives after struggling with it,” Ranaut said in the video.

“This film has placed a tight slap on the faces of those monsters who succeeded in their act but not in their will. With this film, all those faces will glow that have been spoiled and their courage was broken by these monsters and the beauty of their spirit,” the “Panga” actor said.