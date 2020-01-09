Karan Johar to produce biopic on R&AW founder RN Kao

Bollywood filmmaker Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next film. The producer-director will produce a film under his ‘Dharma Productions’.

The film will be a biopic based on the life R.N.Kao, the founder of R&AW. The film will be adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book, R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster.

“Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time. Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book – R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster to the silver screen. More information coming soon,” Karan tweeted.

‘An adaptation of the book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster written by Nitin Gokhale, the film will tell the story of Kao who founded India’s external intelligence agency – R&AW and how he went on to become a success story in the world of international espionage,’ a description of the project reads.

The book describes writes how the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) ran a 27-month-long, ruthless operation between December 1972 and May 1975 and started an uprising against Sikkim’s ruler to annex it to India.